Caledonia upscales Maligreen gold project drive

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation Plc, has filed a technical report, which among others summarizes the geological setting, mineralisation, exploration activities, and metallurgical work on the Maligreen gold project in the Midlands province.

The mining group, which is a parent firm to the Gwanda-based Blanket Gold Mine announced in September this year that it was set to acquire Maligreen project at a cost of US$4 million from Pan African Mining negotiating

In an update, Caledonia said: “The company announces that it has filed on SEDAR a NI 43-101 technical report on Maligreen1.

“Maligreen is a property situated in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands and contains, as stated in the report, a NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource of approximately 940,000 ounces of gold.”

The mining group said it was expecting to finalise the process of transferring the claims from the seller shortly, at which point the agreed consideration of US$4 million will become payable.

Caledonia is a Zimbabwe-focused mining entity that is presently aiming at increasing its gold portfolio project across the country. [email protected]