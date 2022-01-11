Call for graphic designers to showcase skills

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

PROJECT Kamili Creative Agency is preparing to host a talent competition and is calling on graphic designers to register for an opportunity to showcase their design skills.

In a Press statement released on Friday, the founder of Project Kamili, Albert Mathema said: “XE Fresh has launched a competition for amateur graphic designers in Zimbabwe.

The competition seeks to identify, promote and develop graphic designing potential in Zimbabwe.

It also aims to expose the untapped creative potential to the global scene.”

Under the theme, “Graphic Design + Music” the competition for amateur graphic designers will end in April and will see Zimbabwean-based individuals or duo graphic designers getting a chance to showcase their talent.

Registration is free and according to Mathema, “Contestants will be tasked with visualising a song as a graphic design piece.

They will be expected to select a song from a list of artistes provided and proceed to create an A3 design poster for each of the three artistes that interprets the songs in their own creative way.”

For their trouble, successful designers will be awarded a HUION HS610 10X6.25-inch graphic design tablet for the first prize.

– @eMKlass_49.