Call for models for Miss 24 Karat

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

ORGANISERS of a new pageant, the Miss 24 Karat are calling on models from Bulawayo, Gweru and Zvishavane to partake in the search for the runway inaugural winners.

Interested models are invited to take part in the preliminary rounds that will be held on Friday at Pote Hill Hotel in Zvishavane from 7pm with the finals slated for next year on January 22 at the same venue.

Said one of the organisers Method Nsingo: “We are looking for 30 talented and beautiful models who can’t only walk, but have an open mind and are going to shine and be the best in Zimbabwe. We are targeting female models from the age of 18 to 30 to take part.

“Working closely with 2pac Shivanga, the overall winner is set to walk away with US$200 while the first and second princess will bag US$150 and US$100 respectively,” said Nsingo. – @mthabisi_mthire