Call for pool to be played outside bars

ZANU PF aspiring Member of the National Assembly for Bulawayo Central Tendai Charuka has implored the powers that be in the local pool circles to highly consider having the sport played in recreational facilities as opposed to bars so as to fully accommodate children who have a soft spot for billiards.

Charuka has in the past years been heavily involved in pool, sponsoring several Bulawayo Province Pol Association (BPPA) tournaments that include the BPPA Cup.

“As the country celebrates its 43rd Independence it cannot be overemphasised that there is a need to get children and youths empowered in several ways that include sport.

“As an ardent pool player and follower, I have seen the need to get pool action out of bars and be taken to recreational facilities for the benefit of children who are so much in this game that has become so popular. We have so much young talent that needs to be properly nurtured,” said Charuka who also turns out for BPPA Premier League seasoned campaigners Kings.

The Bulawayo businessman, who is into real estate, also vowed to juggle his love for pool and his venture into politics.

“Sport and pool in particular will never die. I have a lot of ambitions for Bulawayo and as such I vow that I will successfully juggle my love for pool and my political ambitions. But this needs a collective effort,” said Charuka.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Pool Association (ZIPA) umpires seminar was successfully held on Saturday at Gweru’s The Barn joint where over 100 participants took part. ZIPA technical director Wellington Chikasha said district and provincial umpires attended the one-day seminar that saw each participant pay US$15 registration fee that was meant to cover venue hire expenses, stationery costs, breakfast, lunch and certificate production for the partakers.

With regards to topics that are were covered at the seminar Chikasha said five areas on All Africa Pool Association (AAPA) playing format which is now mandatory to all affiliates, AAPA score sheet which they expect all leagues to start using, Heyball Orientation, Blackball Rules and Umpires or Consultants Key Result Area were addressed. Participants for the seminar came from Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Victoria Falls, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Harare and Chitungwiza.

The City of Kings and Queens was represented by BPPA publicity secretary Osbornewells Dziko, association’s secretary general Nomore Muzidziwa, former fixtures secretary Kuda Shoko Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) athletes representative at BPPA Farai Nyandoro, Palace Pool Club chairman Maxwell Makovere and Mzilikazi District vice chairman Kudzai Ishematipira among others.

