Call on companies to maintain Covid-19 precaution measures

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

COMPANIES have been called to continue ensuring standard Covid-19 precaution measures in the workplace during the lockdown period and beyond.

Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima, said Government was working with the private sector to improve occupational safety and health to mitigate against the deadly pandemic.

Minister Mavima and his team are visiting companies to check on compliance to Covid -19 health regulations and occupational safety.

Zimbabwe has recorded 35 Covid-19 cases and four deaths while globally the pandemic has claimed more than 260 000 lives.

In an interview after visiting Unki Mines in Shurugwi last week, Prof Mavima commended the company for its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic by adhering to health regulations.

“We are happy that companies like Unki Mines are implementing safety measures that are directly in response to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our visit was just to check on the level of complaiance and say to others can you use this as the benchmark,” he said.

Minister Mavima urged small scale miners and small to medium enterprises to put in place health safety measures to protect workers against the Covid -19 pandemic.

He said Government and other private institutions were working on insurance schemes for Covid-19 frontline workers specially those in the health sector.

Meanwhile,Unki Mines has donated personal protective equipment to Government.