Call to accelerate pace of electrification in Africa

Business Reporter

REGIONAL leaders have called for the acceleration of financing for energy access in Africa with clear targets and steps for ensuring the achievement of universal energy access by 2030.

Enhancing energy access and security in Africa was among the top discussion topics during the presidential roundtable on the sidelines of the recent 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a joint post-engagement press release African Union Commission (AUC) and the World Bank stressed the need to push the momentum towards universal energy access through collaboration to accelerate electrification across Africa.

They noted that energy is the bedrock for the success of every development sector and thus increased effort is required in ensuring affordable and reliable access.

“Africa’s key priorities and initiatives including industrialisation, AfCFTA, agricultural development, food security, poverty alleviation, job creation and regional integration as well as the achievement of the SDGs, are all dependent on modern and universal energy access and services,” reads part of the press release quoting Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, AU commissioner for infrastructure and energy.

Comoros President and chairperson of the AU for 2023, Azali Assoumani was also quoted as saying it was ironic that Africa suffers energy poverty despite being richly endowed with vast energy resources that remain untapped.

“Accelerating the implementation of Agenda 2063 flagship projects such as the Grand Inga Dam Hydro project and the energy projects under the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (Pida) is critical in enhancing energy access, regional integration, fostering economic transformation and climate resilience” he said.

The leaders underscored the importance of the African Single Electricity Market as a key strategic element of facilitating energy access and enhancing energy security on the continent and urged all stakeholders to facilitate its operationalisation.

“Addressing Energy Access is not negotiable for any leader and we need now to move from words to action,” President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, who also chaired the high-level panel discussion, said.