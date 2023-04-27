Call to empower girls to take up ICTs

27 Apr, 2023 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Call to empower girls to take up ICTs

The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube 

ZIMBABWE today joins the rest of the world in celebrating the International Girls in ICT Day amid calls to invest in pro-women and girls policies to empower them to take up decision-making positions.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) is hosting the day as part of events at the ongoing Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls.
Potraz sponsored girls from various parts of the country to attend the event which is being addressed by various ICT and innovation experts and ministers from the continent.

ITU Secretary-General Ms Doreen Bogdan-Martin said only 16 percent of ICT or digital ministers in Africa are women, which is a cause for concern considering women constitute more than half of the population.

“Today’s roundtable gives us a platform to focus on these challenges facing girls and women. We need to create equal opportunities for girls and women, ” she said.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting