Call to empower girls to take up ICTs

Leonard Ncube

ZIMBABWE today joins the rest of the world in celebrating the International Girls in ICT Day amid calls to invest in pro-women and girls policies to empower them to take up decision-making positions.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) is hosting the day as part of events at the ongoing Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls.

Potraz sponsored girls from various parts of the country to attend the event which is being addressed by various ICT and innovation experts and ministers from the continent.

ITU Secretary-General Ms Doreen Bogdan-Martin said only 16 percent of ICT or digital ministers in Africa are women, which is a cause for concern considering women constitute more than half of the population.

“Today’s roundtable gives us a platform to focus on these challenges facing girls and women. We need to create equal opportunities for girls and women, ” she said.

