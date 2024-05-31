Call to enhance tobacco regulations

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Government has been implored to tighten tobacco policies as a way of protecting the youths from the harmful effects of tobacco and vaping.

This comes as the world joins hands to commemorate World No Tobacco Day which falls every May 31.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the theme “Protecting Children Against Tobacco Interference.”

In a solidarity statement to mark the day, Youth Against Alcohol and Drug Dependency (YADD) youth representative, Ellen Maparura said there was need for the government to ensure that the policies tighten the industry and avoid easy access to the harmful tobacco products by the youths.

“On this World No Tobacco Day, Youth against Alcohol and Drug Dependency (YADD) in Zimbabwe stands united against the manipulative tactics of the tobacco industry. We are committed to protecting our generation and future ones from the harmful effects of tobacco and vaping. We call on governments to hold the tobacco industry accountable, reject profit-driven solutions that compromise our health, and advocate for policies that safeguard both our health and the environment. Together, we can create a tobacco-free future,” she said.

She said everyone should play their role.

“1t’s crucial for all youth to be aware and vigilant, to avoid becoming pawns in the industry’s schemes. We urge every young individual to safeguard their peers from lifelong addiction by actively confronting tobacco marketing tactics that prey on children and adolescents, ensnaring them in a cycle of addiction. Our collective strength lies in participating in campaigns that shield young people from industry interference, both locally and globally. To achieve this goal, we must reject, denounce, and condemn tobacco funding and any engagements or ties with the tobacco industry-linked organizations,” she said.

This comes as the country is battling drug and substance abuse with tobacco related products having flooded the market.