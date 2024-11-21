Call to introduce dual driver’s licensing system

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PARLIAMENTARIANS have called for a review of the country’s driver’s licensing framework to introduce separate licences for automatic and manual transmission vehicles, aligning with international best practices.

The proposed changes aim to give drivers the freedom to choose the type of licence that suits their needs, potentially reducing pressure on vehicle inspection depots and minimising corruption in the licensing process.

Speaking in Parliament last week, Epworth North legislator, Mr Zivai Mhetu, criticised the existing system, which mandates all drivers to demonstrate proficiency in manual transmission vehicles, even if they exclusively drive automatic vehicles.

“There are several reasons why we should introduce two distinct categories of driver’s licences, one for manual transmission vehicles, which can also be used for automatic transmission vehicles and one for automatic transmission vehicles only,” said Mr Mhetu.

“Currently, many people who will never use manual vehicles are being forced to take licences for driving manual cars.”

Mr Mhetu noted that many countries, including the United Kingdom, already offer separate licences for automatic and manual vehicles, allowing drivers to focus on their preferred category.

“We are not trying to have that system because it became necessary years ago when most of the cars on their roads became automatic. I believe we have also reached that stage hence it is time to adjust our driver’s licence system,” he said.

Mr Mhetu argued that the introduction of an automatic-only driver’s licence could ease the process for prospective drivers who struggle with manual transmissions, reducing the temptation to resort to corrupt practices during testing.

“Manual transmission is difficult for many people who do not intend to use it. Hence, they end up paying their way. If there is a separate automatic transmission driver’s licence, which I believe is easier to obtain, corruption would justifiably be reduced in the issuance of driver’s licences,” he said.

“The current system does not train automatic vehicles, yet they are dominant in our roads, including the haulage trucks, and buses.”

Mr Mhetu said it is unsafe to assume that all drivers who were trained using manual vehicles will all of a sudden know how to drive an automatic vehicle.

“To make the new driver’s licence system a reality, we need to do the following three things. Introduce two distinct categories of driver’s licences, one for manual and another for automatic transmission vehicles.

“Ensure that all driving schools and instructors are equipped to provide training on both manual and automatic transmission vehicles. I further propose for a review and update of the vehicle driver’s licence regulations to reflect these changes and align them with international best practices.”

Kadoma Central legislator, Mr Gift Mambipiri, supported the proposal, arguing that forcing drivers to learn both manual and automatic systems can lead to confusion.

“Now, if the majority of our people are fond of using automatic vehicles, there is no use for us as a country to spend many resources at Vehicle Inspection depots where tests and trainings are conducted in manual format for people who eventually abandon the manual vehicles and focus on automatic vehicles,” he said.

“It would be prudent for the nation to save time and any other resources, to allow those who prefer automatic vehicles to straight away go and learn how to use automatic vehicles.”

However, Shamva South legislator, Cde Joseph Mapiki, opposed the move, suggesting it could complicate the licensing system unnecessarily. He said drivers may end up burdened with multiple licences, including automatic, manual and potentially, licences for robotic vehicles in the future.