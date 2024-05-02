Call to prioritise worker safety

an accident simulation by Retinue Stars at the celebration of Old Nic Mine’s 5 million fatality-free man hours and commemoration of workers day at the mine in Bulawayo yesterday — Picture by Eliah Saushoma

Chronicle Writers

WORKERS across Zimbabwe yesterday joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Workers’ Day, with the Government saying workers are a critical cog for the country’s socio-economic development and will continue to improve their conditions of service.

President Mnangagwa has since paid tribute to workers, both locally and in the diaspora, for their contribution towards the achievement of national developmental goals and challenged employers to adequately remunerate and incentivise their staff.

In Bulawayo, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and its affiliates converged at the City Hall to commemorate the day

Old Nic Mine marked the day together with its five million fatality-free hours’ celebrations at the Zimbabwe School of Mines in Killarney suburb.

Speaking during the event, the National Social Security Authority (Nssa)’s Bulawayo regional manager Ms Sithatshisiwe Khumalo called on companies to prioritise the safety of workers.

Ms Khumalo said on average 60 000 workers are killed every year in Zimbabwe due to work-related fatalities and urged companies to prioritise the safety and health of their workers,

“Provision of hazard-free and accident-free workplaces translates to the contribution of national economic development since occupational accidents erode the country’s economic growth,” she said.

“We acknowledge this mine for achieving five million fatality-free hours. However, we would like to encourage them to set up a new milestone of an accident-free workplace. That is only possible through the interaction and integration of both mine workers and the managers.”

The mine’s manager Mr Sylvester Dhlamini said they managed to get through their five million hours through the adoption of new methods of doing things.

In Gweru, ZCTU held its celebrations at Mkoba Stadium while ZFTU conducted theirs at Bata Stadium.

There were also similar celebrations in Kwekwe and Zvishavane organised by the two labour unions.

Both unions called for improved working conditions for the workers.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander said there is a need for the Government to recognise their hard work and determination.

“We indeed honour the incredible workforce that powers the nation through their skill, determination and hard work. The main message and purpose of Labour Day is to recognise and appreciate the countless contributions and efforts of workers across all sectors of the economy,” she said.

In a statement, the Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman, Dr Vincent Hungwe commended civil servants across the country for their commitment to work and delivering services to all sectors of society.

“On this May Day, let us also reaffirm our collective responsibility to uphold the values of solidarity, inclusivity and social justice. Together, let us strive to create a public service that is responsive, accountable and diligent in delivering service to meet the needs of all Zimbabweans.”

In a statement, Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said International Worker’s Day serves as a reminder of the indispensable role that workers play in building a prosperous and equitable society.

“From those who clean the offices, deliver mail and dockets, to those who answer the telephones and those who are responsible for the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe’s administration and finances, and of course, to the prosecutors who drive our constitutional mandate, you are the lifeblood of our criminal justice delivery system,” she said.

She said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe board stands firmly in defence of workers’ rights.

“We must foster a culture where respect for workers is woven into the fabric of our operations. This means supporting the work of labour unions, investing in human capital development, providing tools of trade and ensuring that we prioritise our workers’ well-being alongside results,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha said the country values the importance of workers to the developmental agenda hence the setting aside of May 1 to recognise their contributions to development.

“The celebration and designation of International Workers’ Day as a Public Holiday by the Government remain an acknowledgement of the importance of labour and workers in general as the critical cog in the socio-economic development of our country,” she said.

“As eloquently articulated in the national vision by our President Cde ED Mnangagwa Zimbabwe can only be developed and built by its own people, in unity and peace.”

Dep Min Dinha said the Government continues to initiate a conducive environment for both business and labour to thrive.

She said through the introduction of the country’s structured currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), the Government is determined to ensure that employees earn a living wage that can withstand the inflationary environment.

“With the arrest of inflation through the introduction of the new gold-backed currency, Zimbabwe Gold currency workers’ salaries and disposable income will now ensure a living salary and wage is attained,” she said.

“The rights of workers, employment creation, post-employment welfare of workers and alleviation and eradication of poverty and realisation of sustainable development goals remain core elements of our Government’s commitment and thrust under the New Dispensation.”

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said teachers deserve a decent salary that enables them to cater for their families.

“As we celebrate this special day for workers, we want to remind the Government to tirelessly work on bettering the conditions.”

In the health sector, the Community Working Group on Health commended the Government for setting up the Health Service Commission (HSC), saying its establishment will be crucial for workers in the sector.

In a statement, executive director Mr Itai Rusike said the new HSC should strive to bring back the glory days of the health sector when Government medical institutions were the employer of choice.

He urged the Government to improve the operational tools for players in the health sector.

Labour experts have also called on employers to go beyond salaries by also catering for workers’ mental well-being, saying if not attended can affect their productivity.

A psychologist, Dr Francis Siziba said when employees are struggling with mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, or depression, their ability to concentrate, make decisions and maintain motivation is compromised.

“This not only affects their performance but also has a ripple effect on team dynamics and overall organisational success. One crucial aspect of fostering mental well-being in the workplace is promoting work-life balance. Achieving a healthy equilibrium between professional responsibilities and personal life is vital for overall happiness and fulfilment,” he said.