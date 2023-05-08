Call to rehabilitate Luveve Cemetery Road

COUNCILLORS in Bulawayo have called on the city to consider roping in funeral parlours to rehabilitate the road leading to Luveve Cemetery as it was dilapidated.

Councillor Sikhulekelani Moyo of Ward 17, according to the latest council report, raised concern about the road leading to Luveve Cemetery which was in a very poor state.

She was of the view that funeral parlour companies should be engaged to assist in the repairs of the road.

Ward 2 Councillor Joyce Ndlovu concurred.

The Director of Health Services, Dr Edwin Sibanda, in response highlighted that some funeral parlours were providing public toilets for free at council’s cemeteries.

A call would be made to all funeral parlours for social responsibility to assist in the maintenance of the road.

The Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube advised that it was Council’s mandate to provide services delivery including roads.

The road leading to Luveve Cemetery, he said, would be attended to.