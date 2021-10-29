Calligraph honours Calvin with mural in Luveve 5

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Artistes under the CaliGraph banner are working on a mural for the late rapper Cal Vin at the shopping centre of his Luveve 5 neighbourhood in Bulawayo.

The project similar to the murals that they painted last year of artistes around the city, Cal Vin will have his own by Sunday if all goes according to plan.

Nyasha Jeche one of the CaliGraph founders and who is spearheading the whole project said they received requests from people for them to do a mural for Cal Vin.

“We started the project today, and we want this to be done by tomorrow if not by Sunday. We got donations for the paint and other things so we start working on the mural,” said Nyasha.

He said they worked with various artistes from Bulawayo and Harare.

“This is a collaboration between CaliGraph from Harare, Black Or White from Bulawayo, Ali Shot It from Bulawayo, Skeyi&Strobo. We’re working with other Bulawayo partners such as Culxure Mag, Khaya Moyo,” said Nyasha.