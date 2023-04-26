Calling all daughters of Jerusalem

The most likely identification of the daughters of Jerusalem according to the biblical term is that they were the young, unmarried women of Jerusalem, the city where Solomon lived. Some translations say “maidens,” “virgins,” or “young women” instead of “daughters.’ In our Christian fraternity, when we talk of ‘daughters of Jerusalem,’ we are not talking of those that are in Samaria (unbelievers), but those that are in the kingdom of God (Christians). Daughters of Jerusalem are girls that fellowship with Christ, are washed by His blood and live according to the principles and values of the Word of God.

Society harbors these values, and has expectations from every young woman. Even though some have deviated from them, these values remain rock solid and valid. They are a banner of conduct that will perpetually hang above the heads of people as a constant reminder of principles that have guided our ancestors since biblical times. Every young maiden is expected to have dignity, discipline, Self-control, a vision and holiness just to mention few. Her actions and thoughts must be in harmony with the precepts of the Lord. A daughter of Jerusalem is not influenced by the traditions of the world, she does not succumb to peer pressure or media literature. She does not conform to the ways of the world, but she transforms those around her. She is a beacon.

Being a woman does not revolve around the secular notion of just make up and dressing up. A whole spectrum of attributes defines a woman of substance. It is unfortunate that morals are diminishing as the years go by. Very rarely do you find a young woman who sits under the teaching of her father to become the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman. This ought to change and change it shall.

Our young women now require extra attention to avoid contamination that is already at its peak. The media being the biggest community being the biggest communication channel is teaching young women the wrong values in terms of dressing, relationships, romance, and marriage itself which I wanted to correct. My job as your father is to set the record straight you set the record straight put your back in line and prepare you for a strong beautiful lasting marriage coupled with prosperity.

By Bishop Prophet Dr. B. S. Chiza – Eagle Life Assembly.

[email protected]