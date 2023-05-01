Nqobile Tshili

ZIMBABWE has joined the rest of the world in commemorating Workers Day amid calls to improve the welfare of employees across sectors.

Various workers’ unions released solidarity messages commemorating May Day.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (Zuj) said there is a need to improve the welfare of members of the fourth estate.

“The wages and salaries that journalists receive are dehumanizing, demeaning and pathetic to say the least. Journalists are arbitrarily dismissed from employment without any benefits and are not guaranteed any pension which is a serious threat to their future,” said Zuj in a statement on Twitter.

“The situation is compounded by the poor working conditions our members are exposed to across the media spectrum. They work long hours, are now multi-skilled and are demanded to contribute to various platforms from broadcasting, print and digital for the same wage.”

The union called on the employers to provide a living wage to workers.

In a statement, The Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMU) secretary general Mr Justice Chinhema said workers are commemorating Workers Day when they are a myriad of challenges affecting miners.

Mr Chinhema said occupational hazards are very high in the mining sector where lives are lost every week.

“In Zimbabwe, nearly one miner dies every week, this is quite a disturbing trend. This is regrettable, as it is expected that every mine should have the appropriate measures and expertise to enhance health and safety. I can also report that in 2020 a total of 182 mineworkers were reported as having died from 116 mining accidents, in 2021, the country recorded a decrease in both accidents and fatalities as compared to the previous year with 121 accidents and 139 fatalities,” said Mr Chinhema in a statement.

He said as of 30 September 2022, the country had recorded 125 accidents and 139 fatalities.

“This is regrettable, as it is expected that every mine should have the appropriate measures and expertise to enhance health and safety. It must be emphasised that fall of ground accidents remain the largest accident category and the predominant cause of fatalities, followed by transportation and machinery accidents,” he said.

