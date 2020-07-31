Calm in Bulawayo

Chronicle Reporter

THE situation in Bulawayo suburbs is calm and streets were largely deserted with most businesses and shops especially in the city centre remaining closed.

A Chronicle news visited a number of suburbs and observed that a few people and cars were on the streets.



Most shops were closed and the presence of law enforcement officers is visible on most street corners in the city centre. In western suburbs, most bus stops were empty and Zupco buses were waiting for passengers.



A few shops were open in selected areas in Western suburbs. In the eastern suburbs, it was business as usual at shopping centres.

Although the situation is calm, police and soldiers are continuously monitoring movements of people and vehicles.