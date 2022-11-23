Calum joins Chicken Inn

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

CHICKEN Inn coach, Joey Antipas has not wasted time in shaping his team for the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after he signed the skilful Calum English Brown from Whawha on a two-year deal.

While the winger/attacking midfielder had been heavily linked with a move to Dynamos, whose fans showed their admiration of the 21-year-old when DeMbare took on Whawha last month, Chicken Inn confirmed that the player was theirs.

The statement by the Gamecocks appeared like a jibe aimed at the Glamour Boys who were said to be in talks with the player. It seems Chicken Inn had done more than just talk to the player as he is heading to Bulawayo.

“Here we go. We do not just talk, we do ……Welcome to The Gamecocks Family @calum_english 2023 season has begun,’’ announced Chicken Inn.

English Brown responded, “Thank you @CHICKENINNFC1 I’m excited for next season and I can’t wait to get started.”

The fleet-footed player was a marvel to watch for the relegated Whawha as he provided entertainment to the fans every time he took to the park. It was clear that he was one of the few Whawha players who will not struggle to remain in the PSL after the Gweru-based team was relegated having spent just a season in the country’s top flight.

Antipas was seen chatting with English Brown after Chicken Inn beat Whawha 1-0 at Luveve Stadium in September and it was clear at that time that the lad was headed for the Gamecocks.

Other Whawha players who are sure to be snapped up by PSL teams are strikers Jayden Barake and Albert Matewu who scored a combined 13 goals for the relegated prison guards.

Barake, a Dynamos product did attract the interest of Highlanders who were at some stage said to have signed him before the deal collapsed. – @Mdawini_29