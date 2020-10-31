Calvin death: Hit and run suspect arrested

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

POLICE have arrested a suspect in connection with the hit and run accident which led to the death of Zimbabwe rap king Mgcini “Cal Vin” Nhliziyo.

Cal Vin was last Sunday run over by a white Mazda Familia a few metres away from his Luveve 5 home. He was coming from watching football at Emakhandeni Cricket Club.

The suspect, Wifred Mafuka (28), who National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said lives in Nkulumane suburb, handed himself in on Wednesday.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested one suspect in connection with the fatal hit and run accident which led to the death of musician Cal vin Nhliziyo. The suspect handed himself over to the police on 28/10/20. His name is Wifred Mafuka,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police are conducting investigations and more details on when he will appear in court will be availed.

Cal Vin’s death shocked the nation, with many people from all walks of life expressing much sadness.

His mother, Ms Sinikiwe Luphahla has said her son’s death will forever haunt her as he was run over just a few metres from their home.

The news of the suspect’s arrest, came after Zimbabweans rallied together through a #JusticeforCalvin campaign.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube had on Tuesday urged Cal Vin’s killer to hand themselves in to the police.

Meanwhile, Cal Vin’s life will be celebrated today through a road show in Bulawayo that has been dubbed the Eita Zikhuphani Take a Bow Tour. The tour will see the late rapper’s body being taken around the city’s high-density suburbs.

The Eita Zikhuphani Tour procession will start at midday at FSG Funeral parlour (corner 14th Avenue and George Silundika) then proceed to Makokoba, Mzilikazi, Nketa, Nkulumane, Old Magwegwe, Emakhandeni and then end at Luveve 5 shops called KoMpofu. At the shops, a prayer session and mini concert will be held before the procession goes back to the city, to the FSG Funeral parlour, where Cal Vin’s body will lie in state for burial tomorrow.

Cal Vin's funeral has drawn industry giants from outside the city like Stunner, Mudiwa, Albert Nyathi, the late Oliver Mtukudzi's manager Walter Wanyanya, Derrick Mpofu, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Nicholas Moyo, Zimbabwe Hip hop Awards founder Aldrian Beefy Harrison and many others who are all coming to bury him.