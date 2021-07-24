Calvin Madula raves about Netflix movie role

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO’s multi-award-winning actor Calvin Madula has landed an acting role in a forthcoming Netflix movie titled The Bad Bishop.

The film is set to be shot in Limpopo, South Africa in September with the main characters being that country’s acting giants Israel Makoe, Dumisani Mbhele, Thato Lima, Dineo Ntshabeleng, Tebatso Mashinini, Hebron Chigwaburimu and Mothusi Chebeletsane.

Cameo roles include Zimbabwean personalities, Madam Boss, Sandra Ndebele, Lorraine Guyo, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Nigel The Slick Pastor.

In an interview, Madula, who is also a fashion and lifestyle model, said he is thrilled with the latest development as it will open more doors for his career.

“It’s a big step for me as the plan has been to grow my craft globally. Bagging this role is a huge stepping stone towards achieving the dream. I feel it’ll certainly open more doors for my career because I’ll be working with some South African acting giants and fellow Zimbabweans like Sandra Ndebele, Madam Boss and Madlela,” he said.

He said the film focuses on a group of misfits led by a convict who find a thriving church with the sole aim of conning congregants.

Madula, who landed his first acting role in 2017, said he met Thembelihle Moyo during that stint and was cast for the Ezakomatshelela production.

It was this production that earned him his first award for outstanding film/TV actor in 2019.

“The first DStv production that I featured on was Another Wedding which was directed by William Nyandoro. I played lead and since then, I have been involved in over 12 productions that have been shown on DStv and ZBCtv,” he said.

Interestingly, when he auditioned for an acting role six years ago, he was told acting was not for him.

Instead of being discouraged, he used that to prove a point to those who did not believe in him.

And prove his point he did as he has appeared on various plays and television productions such as Everybody’s Talking, TV soapie Hotel Khumalo, Burning Altars and ZBCtv drama series, Dlala Ngamla.

“The biggest heartbreak as an actor is not getting cast after an audition. I remember my first audition for a play in 2015. I was told acting was not my thing. Those words pierced my heart, but I went home, sat down and I decided, ‘I’m not doing this for fun, this is something I’m passionate about and I’m not going to stop pushing because of what someone else thinks of me’,” said Madula in a previous interview.

He said knowing his abilities has kept him going.

“I believe in myself and know what I’m capable of. In this industry, one will be sidelined at one time of their career as there’ll always be people who’ll demotivate you. Others take advantage of you and make you work without paying you.

“Unlike many out there, I didn’t allow all this to affect me because, for me, it wasn’t really about money. The idea was and still is, to push the passion and that passion will take me to bigger platforms where the money is.”

Madula added that he owes his success to the arts industry’s veterans like Sarah Mpofu.

“I had people like Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, Percy Soko, Thembelihle Moyo, Johane Mpofu and Arthur Evans helping me out in shaping my career. Of the industry, my family has always been there to support my vision. They are the reason why I’m really pushing hard especially my mum,” said Madula.

Turning to his modelling career, Madula, a product of Mpofu’s Fingers Academy, said he was selected to attend the International Models and Talent Convention (IMTA) in New York this year, but the event was deferred to next year due to Covid-19.

This postponement came as a huge blow for Madula as he had set his sights on invading the world’s capital of acting, Hollywood.

The Plumtree-born actor grew up in the Midlands and relocated to Bulawayo where he did his tertiary education. He studied marketing management with a local college and was once employed by Steward Bank as an accountant. He left the bank in 2017 to pursue arts full-time. — @themkhust