Calvin Mangena drops captivating single “Amalanga”

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Renowned musician Calvin Mangena has recently dropped a captivating new single titled “Amalanga” inspired by his own personal love story.

The love song dropped today, promising a heartfelt tribute to love and resilience.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Mangena revealed that the inspiration for “Amalanga” stemmed from his own personal experiences, chronicling the journey of his relationship with his lover and how their unwavering love triumphed over societal judgments.

“This song is a love song where I will be reminding my lover of our humble beginnings and how people used to look down upon us. Now, look at how our love has grown,” he said.

He hopes that listeners will gain a sense of patience and understanding in their own relationships through “Amalanga.”

“From this song, I hope listeners will be patient in their love with their lovers,” said Mangena.

He featured musician Takura Shonhayi on this song and it was produced by Gangsta Made It.

The song is now available on all digital stores.

The song serves as a reminder that love can conquer all and that the journey of a relationship is often marked by obstacles that can be overcome with perseverance and unwavering commitment.

Within just two hours of its release, Mangena’s new single has already garnered an impressive 1.5k views and 332 likes.