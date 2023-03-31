Camelot Primary School rugby team off to Zambia

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Kwekwe based Camelot Primary School rugby team left for Zambia yesterday where they will take part in the first edition of the Martin House Trust rugby tournament.

The school is part of a number of other schools from Zimbabwe that are representing the country in the invitation tournament dubbed Martin House Rugby 10s Tournament that will run from Saturday to Sunday.

The team is made of 20 students from Camelot Primary School as well and five technical team members.

Head of Delegation Mr Farai Gwisai said the tournament, the first of its kind, will also feature countries from across the world.

“We are privileged as Camelot Schools to have been invited to the invitational tournament which is the first of its kind. There are other schools from Harare that are about two other schools form Zimbabwe that are also attending as well as other schools form the African Continent and other rugby playing schools form Europe as well,” he said.

The tournament will kickstart with round robin matches on Saturday before finals are played on Sunday.

He was upbeat that the team will do well.

“Of course, we assembled one of the best teams that also has some players who play for the Midlands Provincial team. We have high hopes that we will do well though we take it as a learning experience, we might bring the trophy home if we give it our all,” he said.

Besides the sporting activities, the learners will get a chance to meet and exchange notes as well as make friends with fellow players.

Coaches will also undergo a training course while there will also be a social life skills session for the players.

“After the games on Sunday, we will have different speakers who will tackle issues like drug and substance abuse in sport, doping, HIV/Aids, bullying as well as other social ills that might hinder children especially sport wise,” said Gwisai.

The team is expected back in the country on Tuesday.