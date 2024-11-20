CAMFED holds an all stakeholders AGM in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo [email protected]

CAMPAIGN for Female Education (CAMFED) is today holding a national stakeholders’ annual meeting at a Bulawayo hotel that is set to be graced by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Moses Mhike.

Mr Mhike is also expected to deliver a keynote to the delegates which will come soon after welcome remarks and meeting objectives by Camfed board chairperson Professor Tsitsi Chataika.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training, Mr Solomon Mhlanga will deliver a solidarity speech on behalf of the Ministry.

Camfed is a pan-African movement, a grassroots-led movement tackling poverty, inequality and injustice through girls’ education and women’s leadership. Its focus is on vulnerable girls and young women in rural areas of Africa, which is where the girls face acute disadvantage and where unlocking their power will have a transformative impact.

Through a gold-standard system of accountability to the young people and communities it serves, it has created a model that radically improves girls’ prospects of becoming independent and influential women.