A fan died while watching a game involving former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe’s club Yeni Malatyaspor against Galatasaray in a match which also handed the league title to Besiktas at the weekend.

Galatasaray were 3-1 winners but couldn’t land the championship due to an inferior goal difference compered to Besiktas, who also finished on 84 points.

The sad news from that game – in which Hadebe played 90 minutes – was the death of Galatasaray fan Muharrem Gunay.

The 35-year-old suffered a heart attack while watching the game with his friends at his home.

“We have found with great sadness about the news of the death of our fan Muharrem Gunay, who suffered a heart while he was watching the game between Galatasaray and Yeni Malatyaspor. We ask for mercy from God, and we send our condolences to his family and relatives,” read a statement from Galatasaray.

For Hadebe the joy was that his team survived the drop at the end of a season in which he has been a commanding presence at the back playing 32 games and scoring twice.

He played 28 games last season including an appearance in the Europa League qualifying round.

The Zimbabwean defender has now spent two years in Turkey after moving from Chiefs where he also spent two years.

The 25-year-old was in the basement mud last season but was lucky not to go down after the Turkish authorities decided not to relegate any teams due to covid 19. – KickOff