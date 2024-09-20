Can Learnmore Jonasi win AGT without a puppet?

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WILL Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi join fellow comics Terry Fator and Paul Zerdin in taking home the coveted America’s Got Talent (AGT) US$1 million prize? This is the question on most people’s lips.

His only difference from the aforementioned pair is that he doesn’t have a ventriloquist’s dummy on his side to carry him through. He only has his jokes and hopes pinned on fans voting for him.

Will that be his Achilles heel? Will he win without a puppet in the mix? He is on the cusp of putting Zimbabwe in the important conversation of countries whose natives have conquered the “Land of Opportunity” America at the ultimate talent competition.

He is set to perform at this year’s Shoko Festival in the country that groomed him later this month, which might be a victory lap for him if he becomes the AGT winner.

If history has taught us anything, it is that the AGT winners list is dominated by singers, dancers, magicians, and dog acts, and it would take a nearly perfect act to win if one doesn’t fall into that category of artistry.

Having performed in the live Season 19 Finale on Tuesday night, Jonasi’s chances of winning rest on votes which are being tallied. The final results will be read next Tuesday.

In the preliminary rounds, Jonasi impressed judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, who provided their final notes before relinquishing the power to the fans in America’s Vote for the winner.

He was pitted against AIRFOOTWORKS (Dance group), Brent Street (Dance group), Dee Dee Simon (Singer), Hakuna Matata Acrobats (Acrobatics), Richard Goodall (Singer), Roni Sagi & Rhythm (Dog act), Sebastián & Sonia (Aerial act), Sky Elements (Drone act), as well as Solange Kardinaly (Quick change act), with only votes from fans as his saviour.

When Jonasi took to the stage on Tuesday, he performed a new routine in hopes of becoming the first comedian without a puppet to win AGT.

Judge Vergara said Jonasi was one of her favourite comedians in the history of the show, while Klum called him “a c artoon character come to life”.

This was a transition from his first act, which was based on his upbringing in Zimbabwe and how different it was from America.

Given the judges’ comments on his performances, Jonasi has a real chance of winning the US$1 million, and Zimbabweans all over the world will be rallying behind him and looking forward to the moment of truth on Tuesday, the announcement of this season’s AGT winner. –@MbuleloMpofu