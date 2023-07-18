Can this Bosso be trusted to break jinx?

Highlanders defence stalwart Peter Muduhwa has an exchange of words with Herentals’ John Zhuwawu (Number 90) while referee Owen Manenda intervenes in a pulsating match that was played at Mandava Stadium on Sunday (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Innocent Kurira

THERE’S a dream that has come to haunt every Highlanders FC fan in their sleep.

Could this be the year Bosso break the Castle Lager Premiership jinx?

Bosso coach Baltemar Brito believes the boys still have to fight to achieve something at the end of the season.

They have not won the title since 2006.

Bosso have gone 15 matches unbeaten in the race this season and many fans believe that when the team hits top form and start scoring from open play, it will be unstoppable.

The last time Bosso flattered to deceive evokes sad memories as they went 23 games unbeaten only to be outdone by Dynamos on the home straight.

Well, when dreams do appear second time, shivers strike the spine again.

The statistics show.

This season, Bosso, under Brito are on song, going 15 games without a loss.

Still, the question hangs, should the Highlanders family continue to dream about the title.

The tides of 2012 have not been forgotten.

The dream to renew Bosso seems understandable, given the latest positive postings. Bosso are unbeaten this season and top the league table with 31 points with Ngezi Platinum following in second place seating on 27 points.

Highlanders’ supporters would drive from Botswana, South Africa and all parts of the country just to watch their favourite team dismantling opponents in 2006.

Those were great times, times that Highlanders have failed to replicate for the past 17 years.

The only time Highlanders came close to assembling a competitive side since winning the 2006 championship, was during the Kelvin Kaindu era when they twice lost the title to archrivals Dynamos on goal difference.

Most of the players who formed the trailblazing 2006 Highlanders squad sought greener pastures at the end of that season, with eccentric goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini moving to South Africa and the trio of striker Obidiah Tarumbwa, midfielder

Honour Gombami and utility player Vusa Nyoni moving to Belgium while Ralph Matema was snapped up by South African giants Orlando Pirates.

In 2012, Bosso went on a 23-game unbeaten run under Kelvin Kaindu but could still not win the league.

Bosso may not be playing the best football right now but they are getting the results.

To win a league title takes character and if Bosso were yet to be tested then they certainly got tested in their victory over Herentals at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

For the greater part of the game’s second half, Bosso were on the back foot but they still managed to get the all-important victory.

Coach Brito said: “Looking at the first round of action, it is the boys that are putting in the spirit and doing the work. When you have the spirit you can do something. When you fight for your dream you can do something. The boys are fighting,” said Brito.

Highlanders will face Manica Diamonds in their next assignment at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.