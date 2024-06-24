Can we hire private bowsers? Councillors ask as the Bulawayo water crisis deepens

BULAWAYO continues to grapple with a water supply crisis, as officials report that only three out of the city’s seven water bowsers are operational.

The shortage of functioning bowsers has forced the city to periodically hire additional bowsers to cater to high-lying areas and funeral services.

In April 2024, the city hired 2 additional bowsers for these purposes and secured another bowser to address emergency disruptions during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Councillors have expressed concern that the browser fleet is not adequate to meet the city’s water delivery needs.

According to the latest council report, Ward 10’s Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu, who is also the chairperson of the future water supplies and water action committee, noted that the bowsers are stretched thin due to the high demand for water delivery to road maintenance projects.

Cllr Thandiwe Moyo of Ward 7 highlighted the critical water shortage faced by residents of the high-density Sizinda suburb, stating that the community’s only water tank had been removed by the council and the area lacks a borehole.

Other councillors, such as Cllr Tinevimbo Maposa, sought clarity on whether they would be allowed to privately source additional bowsers to supplement the city’s supply and serve their respective wards.

The Principal Water Engineer acknowledged the competing demands for the limited bowser resources, and stated that the Sizinda water shortage issue would be investigated and addressed.

Regarding privately sourced bowsers, the engineer indicated that during previous crises, the council had been open to such arrangements, provided the bowsers were properly cleaned and disinfected.

The Acting Chamber Secretary advised that while the council welcomed the use of privately sourced bowsers to increase water availability, there should be a disclaimer and registration process to ensure safety and accountability. The official also noted that the council is working to address the issue of household water tanks being illegally connected to the municipal system, which can complicate efforts to trace water contamination.

The Acting Town Clerk reiterated that privately sourced bowsers would need to be cleared and registered with the Water and Sanitation Department before use, and emphasised that boreholes belong to the community, not the council. He stated that the council has been installing water kiosks to complement existing boreholes and assist in addressing water shortages.

The council resolved to receive and note the report, underscoring the ongoing challenges the city faces in maintaining a reliable water supply for its residents.