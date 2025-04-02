CANA head demoted in school embezzlement funds storm

Peter Matika, [email protected]

IN a surprising turn of events, Mrs Siphilile Bango, the headmistress of CANA Primary School in Pumula East suburb, Bulawayo, has been demoted from her role following an in-depth investigation that uncovered allegations of misconduct.

Despite initial reports suggesting that the school’s coordinator, Mr Themba Ndwalaza, was at the centre of mistreatment claims, it has since emerged that the primary allegations point directly to Mrs Bango.

The investigation revealed that 90 percent of the staff members voiced concerns about Mrs Bango’s treatment of employees.

Further scrutiny also uncovered issues related to the misappropriation of school funds, prompting the school board to call for an audit.

Mr Ndwalaza confirmed the developments, stating that Mrs Bango was first suspended and then demoted after the audit findings were released.

“There were complaints of ill-treatment and misuse of funds. These complaints led the board to initiate an investigation. Once we had the findings, it was recommended that she be demoted from her position,” he said.

However, he chose not to delve deeper into the specifics, citing the ongoing nature of the situation and the need for privacy within the school.

In light of the unfolding situation, Mr Ndwalaza also addressed concerns regarding the timely payment of teachers’ salaries.

“It’s simply not true that we are failing to pay salaries. We always ensure that we meet our obligations to pay teachers. Like any organization, we may face a few bumps along the way, but we always make good on our commitments,” he said.

Mr Ndwalaza mentioned a temporary issue with February salaries but noted that it was directly linked to the ongoing investigation into the misuse of funds.

He also suggested that rumors regarding salary discrepancies may have stemmed from negativity surrounding the investigation.

“You never know what people can get up to. We suspect that these rumors were possibly created by someone with an agenda during this tumultuous time. As an institution, we are dedicated to professionalism and ethical practices, which is why we conducted this investigation after receiving complaints and noticing anomalies in our financial records,” said Mr Ndwalaza.

He assured that there is concrete evidence proving that all teachers have been paid their dues, quelling any doubts about financial stability at the school.

CANA Primary School, which caters to students from grades one to seven and charges a fee of US$250 per pupil per term, is part of the ACT’V Group of Schools, which also oversees Angels Primary, Tshebetshebe Elementary, and V Mhlophe High School.

As the situation continues to evolve, both staff and parents are left hoping for a resolution that restores trust and stability to the school community.