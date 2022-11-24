Canada-based gospel musician, Dudu Angeline readies new single

Nqobile Bhebhe, Showbiz Reporter

Canada-based gospel musician, Duduzile Angeline Sibanda is set to release another single inspired by personal experiences titled I have come to say Thank You on Friday.

Known as Dudu Angeline, the Bulawayo-born musician said the song was motivated by her life situations and hopes that it will inspire people to be grateful to God at all times.

“It’s a song of gratitude and raising awareness that God is God, no matter what,” she said from her base in Canada.

“What inspired the track is that I came through several seasons in life where I have survived good and bad situations. I’ve been through fire and water, but I’ve not been consumed or drowned. I’ve emerged as a stronger person than I was before the challenges.

“So I thought it was important that I have to thank God through a song because I couldn’t have fought and won the wars without him.”

Prominent music producer and songwriter Macdonald ‘Macdee’ Chidavaenzi worked on the song.

Lately, Dudu Angeline has been releasing singles, notably, Handisiye, Royalty, and Mighty Men in battle.

Her first album, I am a Victor was followed by an EP titled It’s a new season which has four songs.

Dudu Angeline worked with Mellisa Makwasha of Zimpraise choir on a duet titled Haandisiye (He Will Never Leave Me) that has an accompanying video.

The artiste who hails from Entumbane started singing at the tender age of 15 as part of the Family Of God (Fog) youth choir, The OverComers. She moved to England and later relocated to Canada.

Dudu Angeline serves as a worship leader at the Citadel International Church Edmonton Alberta and credits her mentors-cum-pastors Reverend Lanre and Elizabeth Smith for playing a significant role in pushing her to use her gift in the music ministry to reach many souls.

She hosts a podcast titled Worship Moments with Dudu Angeline which has been inspirational to many.

Meanwhile, the musician is working on a song with Minister Mahendere titled Passing Over set to be released soon.