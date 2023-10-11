Cancer claims one of the most decorated netball icons that Zimbabwe has ever produced

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE late former Gems and Black Mambas goalshooter Pauline Jani was one of the most decorated netball icons that Zimbabwe has ever produced and her demise is a tragic blow to the game and indeed the nation.

This was said by Moses Gukurume, the Rainbow Netball League secretary-general in a condolence message following the untimely death of Jani (34) who succumbed to cancer Wednesday after being admitted at a Harare hospital on Friday last week.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have learnt of the tragic passing on of Pauline Jani one of our netball ladies. Pauline was one of the most decorated netball icons that Zimbabwe has ever produced. She was playing for ZRP Mambas Netball Queens. She was also involved in national team assignments which saw her participating in regional and international tournaments. Pauline was in Liverpool for the Liverpool World Cup games where our girls did the nation proud. We can safely say Pauline was a brand ambassador,” said Gukurume.

He said Jani was passionate about netball and her contribution to the sport will forever be cherished. “Pauline played the GS position, a position she commanded with so much aplomb. It was a marvel to watch her play. We think even regional countries who have been privileged to play against her will bear testimony of the raw talent she possessed. Pauline succumbed to cancer which was diagnosed late,” said Gukurume.

Her mentor and former Gems skipper Perpetual Siyachitema was at a loss for words as she tried to contemplate Jani’s passing on.

“I am just so heartbroken now,” said Siyachitema who drove to Harare on Friday upon hearing news of Jani’s admission to hospital.