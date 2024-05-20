Cancer patient appeals for help

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Zhombe man who was diagnosed with cancer last year, is appealing for financial assistance for a surgery.

Mr Luke Reyesayi (58) of Village Sibotshwa, Ngigeni area under Chief Ntabeni in Zhombe, was diagnosed of cancer last year which has resulted in the development of a huge lump on his left leg.

His daughter, Florence Reyesayi said her father cannot walk or do anything for himself as the lump continues to grow.

“It started as a small tumor behind his leg in 2019 and it was operated on at Gweru General Hospital and we thought he had healed. It however recurred and it even started growing bigger and bigger until he could not walk by himself,” she said.

She said late last year, he was diagnosed with cancer.

“We were then told that he needed US$300 for chemotherapy which we failed to raise. We also received information that he could be operated on at Karanda Mission which costs about US$700. Again, we cannot afford to raise that amount of money hence we are appealing to well-wishers to assist us and help save our father,” she said.

The sole breadwinner, Mr Reyesayi worked as a security guard in Gweru but has since left his job due to illness.

“He was our breadwinner and he is now home because he cannot work. We have to move him from one place to the other because he cannot walk for himself. He is always screaming out of pain and it is very disheartening for the family,” she said.

Those who are willing to assist can contact the family on 0775 930 360.