Candidates start filing papers at Bulawayo Nomination Court

Nqobile Tshili

THE Nomination Court at the Tredgold Magistrates Court in Bulawayo has started receiving papers for aspiring Members of Parliament following the recall of five National Assembly members in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana is present at the Nomination Court, although he is not the one in charge of the proceedings.

CCC triggered the by-elections after its interim secretary general Mr Sengenzo Tshabangu recalled members he claimed were no longer members of the party.

Candidates filing for National Assembly seats will part with US$1 000 or alternatively pay in local currency at the interbank rate.

CCC members who were recalled by the party are also filing their papers still under the CCC name.