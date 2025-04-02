Cannabis can transform Zimbabwe’s economy

Sikhulekelani Moyo

Thathokuhle Farm managing director, Mr Mike Querl revealed that cannabis has the potential to change the economy of Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the Bulawayo Investment Indabe, Mr Querl said the country has land, and investors can take the opportunity to grow and value add the product.

Mr Querl said the product is environmentally friendly and also has high returns for investors.

“We need to value-add this, and Zimbabwe is the only place to do it,” said Mr Querl.

“This is a precious plant, and we need to invest in it.”