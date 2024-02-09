Can’t wait to be back on the dancefloor – Black Coffee

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

INTERNATIONAL DJ Black Coffee on Friday shared a picture of himself seemingly recovered after being involved in a plane accident in January, saying he can not wait to get back on the dancefloor.

According to international media last month Black Coffee’s flight experienced severe turbulence while flying from Brazil to Argentina. He suffered severe blows to his body according to media reports.

Black Coffee’s team issued a statement updating his fans and asked for privacy while he was being given the best medical treatment.

Sharing on his socials on Friday, Black Coffee said he has had time to heal and reflect and thanked his fans for respecting his privacy.

“Thank you for respecting my privacy during an intimate and enlightening moment in my life. I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side. It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels, I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon. I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance. Announcement for the near future shows coming soon. Big Love, Black Coffee,” he said.