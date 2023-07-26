Capacity-building training for performing artistes

Dance practitioners following proceedings at ongoing training which is happening in Harare for the, "Performing Arts Business and Digital Distribution project."

CULTURAL and contemporary choreographers, dance groups and associations from the Midlands, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South and Bulawayo provinces have been invited for capacity-building training to equip them with the requisite skills to survive in the dance sector.

Chenhaka Trust, an arts organisation based in Mutare is inviting those in the dance business to apply for places in the

“Performing Arts Business and Digital Distribution Project 2023” to be held in Bulawayo from September 14 to 30. The short course is open to applicants above the age of 18.

The Performing Arts Business and Digital Distribution Project is being funded by the Sound Connects Fund, an initiative by the Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) and Goethe-Institut. The Sound Connects Fund is made possible with the financial contribution of the European Union and the support of the Organisation of ACP States.

The founder of Chenhaka Trust who is the project’s coordinator, Taurai Moyo told Chronicle Showbiz that the project seeks to improve the dance sector.

“The capacity building project is aimed at hastening development, improving digital, management, business skills, efficiency and facilitating recognition in the dance sector among cultural and contemporary dancers, dance groups, choreographers and dance associations,” Moyo said.

Moyo, one of the founding members of Hloseni Arts, challenged those involved in the dance business to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I’d like to urge contemporary and cultural dancers and choreographers, to apply before the deadline which is on July 31.

This is because we have a limited number who can be able to attend the training physically. Above all, they should come and learn how to run their dance groups as a business entity,” he said.

Dance groups who have mastered the art of monetising and digitising their craft have reaped great rewards, culminating in bookings abroad, a feat that has ensured and fostered cultural exchange-based relations with nations beyond our borders.

In Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Harare Metropolitan province, creatives are having their 15-day training in Harare at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe. The training commenced on July 17 and will end on August 2. – @MbuleloMpofu