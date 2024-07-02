Capitalise on Sadc, local authorities urged

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

LOCAL authorities have been urged to capitalise on the Seventh Sadc Industrialisation Week (SIW) by exploring opportunities to market their areas of jurisdiction.

Zimbabwe, through the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), in partnership with the Sadc Secretariat and Sadc Business Council (Sadc BC), will host the 7th annual SIW from July 28 – August 2 in Harare.

The event will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre, under the theme “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised Sadc.”

The event is the largest public-private platform and consultative body for industrialisation in the Sadc region. It provides an annual platform for Sadc Member States, the private sector, international partners, policymakers, researchers, SMEs, financial institutions, and civil society to share experiences on driving industrialisation and economic transformation.

The week-long event will feature seminars, meetings, workshops, a gala dinner, exhibitions, and site visits to manufacturing facilities and industrial hubs across Zimbabwe.

Key focus areas include mineral beneficiation, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, women and youth entrepreneurship, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) among others.

Speaking on the sidelines of a three-day workshop organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bulawayo, Mrs Elina Karwi who is the director for strategic policy planning, monitoring, and evaluation in the ministry, said the SIW presents enormous opportunities for local authorities, particularly given the “Call to Action — No Compromise to Service Delivery” blueprint launched by President Mnangagwa last year.

“Our local authorities must think outside the box and grab this huge opportunity when the country hosts the SIW. If there is a need for local authorities to be slotted in, we will not hesitate to engage the Ministry of Industry and Commerce,” she said.

Mrs Karwi said most local authorities are lagging in terms of service delivery due to low revenue inflows, which can be greatly improved if they attract investment to their areas.

She said the SIW is a perfect vehicle that local authorities can utilise to boost their revenue. The workshop, which is aimed at strengthening the capabilities of local authorities to engage effectively with the AfCFTA, is being attended by 46 local authorities from the Southern region of the country.

Mutare will host the other 46 councils from the Northern region. The workshops seek to equip local authorities with a comprehensive understanding of the AfCFTA, its objectives, principles, and institutional framework to enhance their capacity to support and promote trade facilitation, investment, and industrial development within their jurisdictions.

UNDP communications officer Mr Paul Sixpence said the training will provide guidance in terms of identifying and mitigating potential challenges such as market access issues, competition, and regulatory compliance.

“The key outcomes from the training include an enhanced understanding of AfCFTA, increased awareness of opportunities, development of local action plans, improved risk mitigation capabilities, strengthened collaboration among local authorities, and improved capacity for trade promotion,” he said.

The workshop is running under the theme: “Promoting Prosperity Pathways for Women and Youth-led MSMEs within AfCFTA.”

Mr Sixpence said the purpose of the project is to optimise the benefits of AfCFTA for women and youth enterprises by enhancing their market readiness and product development.

He said the project also aims to increase intra-African trade and support sustainable economic growth, particularly for women and youth in Zimbabwe.

“The project takes a two-pillar approach that is supporting sustainable inclusive growth by investing in knowledge, skills, and creating an enabling policy environment for intra-African trade. It also promotes equitable governance by ensuring accountability, good governance, and transparency in alignment with SDG 16,” said Mr Sixpence.

He said the project aligns with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, focusing on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and structural transformation. It also supports the UNDP strategic offer for Africa and contributes to various SDGs.