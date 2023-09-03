Caps and Rhinos settle for draw

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

Caps United……………0

Black Rhinos…………..0

CAPS United FC and Black Rhinos FC settled for a draw in a dull Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter played at Bata Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

Caps United and Black Rhinos are both using Bata Stadium as their home ground. But this clash between Harare sides failed to live up to its billing as the two teams took turns to waste good opportunities. And Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe admitted that his men were not good enough in front of goal.

“I thought it’s a game we could have won easily if only we had capitalised on some very good opportunities. “I thought we created better opportunities than they did and on that basis I am sure we just could not apply ourselves correctly in making right decisions especially in the final third,” he said.

Chitembwe said his men created a lot of goal scoring opportunities but were hard done by individuals who chose style instead of being clinical. “There are many things but I am sure creation of opportunities is decent but what is missing is capitalising on the chances created and we will keep on working very hard in training and I am sure we will get the desired results, ” he said.

His counter Saul Chaminuka said they feel bad because they continue to blow hot and cold while at the bottom of the standings. “We feel bad because we came here and took the game to the hosts. It’s not a secret that we had many scoring opportunities but we failed to convert them.

“To be realistic Caps United had one scoring opportunity and we had four or five, six opportunities we failed to convert and it’s not good. “It’s not good for us because we need the points, we desperately need them but I hope that point we got will count one day,” he said.

Chaminuka said his side which is anchoring the log needs to win at least three consecutive games to get out of the red zone. “It’s still very realistic that we can move up the ladder but we need to be consistent in our performances. We need to win three games and we are out of the red zone. “If that happens they will have the confidence to score goals and I see them scoring goals that are eluding us one day,” he said.

The game started at a slow pace with both teams slow to move out of their blocks. And it took 22 minutes before either of the teams had a shot on goal. In play, the match was however evenly balanced but there were no clear cut chances that were being created by Makepekepe and Chauya Chipembere.

The first real chance came in the 39th minute when two Black Rhinos forwards Lot Chiwunga and Pride Mukombwe appeared to missed a glorious scoring opportunity as they slid into an empty, missing a low cross delivered by Garikayi Dematsika.

The match started picking up momentum after 58 minutes with both teams sizing each other but goals were not forthcoming. Blessing Sarupinda also missed what was to be the biggest miss of the game when he failed to score from within the penalty box.

Teams

Caps United :

Tonderai Mateyaunga, Godknows Murwira, Innocent Zambezi, Hastings Chapusha , Lincoln Mangayira, Blessing Sarupinda, Joseph Thulani, Phineas Bamusi (Ian Nyoni 55min) Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo (Eric Manokore) Courage Sithole (Terence Daka 83 min)

Black Rhinos :

Lenon Gonese, Chelsea Nyakope, Gift Saunyama, Tatenda Mchisa, Daren Mutumuzunze, Nkosi Mhlanga, Pride Mukombwe (Mctonomy Mahodobi 55min) , Allen Gahadzikwa (Kelvin Chiripawako 66min) Evans Katema (Sylon Chikwerengwe 83min), Lot Chiwunga, Garikai Dematsika