CAPS United, Chicken Inn play out stalemate

Patrick Chitumba at Bata Stadium

CAPS United FC 1-1 Chicken Inn FC

VISITING Chicken Inn FC compounded CAPS United’s woes following a stalemate played out at Bata Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

Both teams came into the game looking for an outright win as Chicken Inn wanted to be among the top four on the log while CAPS United were looking to end their winless streak.

Makepekepe has now gone for eight games without a win, with four draws and four defeats.

Chicken Inn were the first to score finding the target in the 57th minute when Genius Mutungamiri rounded off an out drawn CAPS United goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga after receiving a beautiful through pass from Xolani Ndlovu.

Shephard Mhlanga found the CAPS United defence in Sixes and Sevens and Mutungamiri had an easy job of kicking the ball into an empty net to break the deadlock.

After seven minutes, CAPS United who had been piling pressure on Chicken Inn equalised through defender Lincoln Mangayira who scored following a good build up.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said he was pleased with his team’s performance.

“I thought we played well, we created opportunities but obviously we were not good enough to bury them. I thought today’s performance especially in the second half was very pleasing but I thought where we came short was decision making in the last third of the pitch. But with proper decision making and execution I thought we could have scored more goals. We are going back to the drawing board and look forward to the next match,” he said.

Chitembwe said his team was resolute in defence as compared to the previous game against FC Platinum when they lost 2-0.

Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore said his team created a lot of chances in the first half but the second half was a bit tough because they were playing against the wind.

“It was difficult to play. We ended up playing the long balls. It”s diasppointing but nowadays, we have to keep encouraging our strikers.

“In training, we train and they score but in the game, they lack composure when an oppurtunity comes. We have to keep encouraging them to do the right thing,” he said.

Matore said they have a lot to work on because in all games throughout the season, his strikers are missing chances because they lack compusure in the box.

“What is important is not leaving them behind, we have to go back home and keep pushing them to do the correct thing,” Matore said.

The match started on a high note and in the seventh minute Chicken Inn striker Shepard Mhlanga’s shot hit the bar, and a follow up header by Malvin Hwata was ruled offside by referee Brighton Chimena.

In the 11th minute, Mutungamiri wasted a chance with CAPS United goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga well beaten.

On 64 minutes defender Lincoln Mangayira scored an equaliser following good team work from CAPS United.

CAPS United forward William Manondo came close after 76 minutes, with a swift craker at goal that was easily dealt with by Donovan Bernard.

Manondo missed a great scoring opportunity after 86 minutes with the team and its supporters already on their feet as they thought he had found a winner.

TEAMS

CAPS UNITED: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Godknows Murwira (Clive Rupiya 70th minute), Innocent Zambezi, Kelvin Madzongwe, Lincoln Mangayira, Devon Chafa, Joseph Tulani, Ian Nyoni, Josiah Daka, Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo

CHICKEN INN: Denard Donovan, Malvin Hwata, Michael Charamba, (Brian Muza 67th minute) Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Richard Hachiro, Nelson Ketala, Genius Mutungamiri (Clive Dzinga 80th minute), Leslie Lunga, Sherpad Mhlanga, Xolani Ndlovu, Obeet Malajila (Clive Augusto 80th minute)