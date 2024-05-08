CAPS United fined US$5 000 for abandoned game against FC Platinum

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

CAPS United has been fined US$5 000 by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee for causing the abandonment of the match against FC Platinum played at Mandava Stadium on April 6.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between FC Platinum and CAPS United was abandoned in the 86th minute after Makepekepe fans stormed the pitch, protesting against the match officials’ decision to disallow Ralph Kawondera’s effort, which would have been an equaliser.

FC Platinum has been awarded the match with a 3 nil scoreline, Kudzai Bare the PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer has said in a statement.

“The match has been forfeited and awarded to FC Platinum on a 3 nil scoreline and the Caps United Coach, Lloyd Chitembwe was also found guilty of making statements which bring the league into disrepute and fined US$400.”

Bare said: “The club (CAPS United) was found guilty of causing the abandonment of the match and fined a sum of USD$5000, USD$500 of which is suspended on condition that the club is not convicted of a similar offence. The effective fine of US$4500 together with the costs of the hearing is to be paid by 27 May 2024.”