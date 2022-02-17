CAPS United mourn Yohane

Grace Chingoma in Harare



AS tributes continue to pour for Charles Yohane who was killed in South Africa on Saturday, his former club CAPS United have paid tribute their tribute.

Yohane played for CAPS United in 1996 and was part of the trailblazing Makepekepe side of 1996 that scooped all but one of the trophies on offer in the league but Yohane did not finish the season to join his teammates in the festivities.

CAPS United in a press statement said they will observe a minute of silence during their weekend league game.

“The CAPS United family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the former Green Machine and Warriors star, Charles Yohane. Charles was part of the 1996 trailblazing and league championship-winning team.

“He played alongside current club coach, Lloyd Chitembwe who has expressed shock on the loss of his teammate. Prolific supporter, former chair of the CAPS United Supporters and former Board member, Abraham Kawadza said, “Charles was pure talent and a pillar in the team. The fact that he went on to play for teams in South Africa and feature for the Warriors at two major tournaments was a testament of his talent”.

“CAPS United FC call upon teams in all football divisions of football to join them in a minute of silence prior to this long weekend’s Premier Soccer League and divisional football. Charles’ contribution to the Green Machine and to local football will forever be cherished,” read the statement.

Yohane in an interview with The Herald in 2020 revealed that he nearly spurned the offer to go and play in South Africa simply because he didn’t want to leave the talent-laden CAPS United outfit.

On three occasions he dribbled his way back home at the Harare International Airport after he was invited by then Amazulu manager Mike Makaab, who wanted to go with him and have an assessment of the club facilities first before signing a deal.

“I had to run away, I didn’t want to leave but at the end of the day CAPS United told me that, “Musindo (Lovemore, Fire Batteries director) doesn’t want to consider our offer to buy you out. He wants you to go to South Africa. So I ended up giving in and the fourth time, I took my ticket and there was no turning back.

“The facilities were good but my heart was at CAPS United,” said Yohane.