CAPS United stage dramatic comeback

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

CAPS Utd 3-2 Highlanders

VETERAN Lot Chiwunga stunned Highlanders with a 94th-minute goal to secure a spectacular comeback victory for his team in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium.

The Green Machine were at one time down 0-2 in the first half before the league’s top scorer William Manondo gave them a ray of hope from the penalty spot just before the breather.

They fought back relentlessly until Junior Bunjira’s headed goal in the 85th minute gave them the equaliser. Then, in the dying moments of the game, Chiwunga seized the opportunity to blast home the winning goal, much to the delight of the home fans.

It also marked CAPS United’s fourth win from their last five matches.

Lynoth Chikuhwa’s brace inside the opening 32 minutes somehow flattered to deceive, as Bosso ran out of ideas in the second half.

The spirited fightback saw Makepekepe supporters going berserk and the ecstatic players hoisting their coach Lloyd Chitembwe from the middle of the pitch to the city end to salute their euphoric supporters.

Chitembwe praised his players’ second-half performance and the impact of substitutes Ralph Kawondera and Chiwunga.

“We knew they were leading and we were chasing the game. It’s always difficult when you’re chasing the game against a team like Highlanders. Realising they were leading and sitting back, we needed to change the whole dimension of the game, hence we decided to bring in Ralph who I think is a bit mobile in the midfield, and he gave us that mobility,” said Chitembwe.

“We took out Rodwell (Chinyengetere) and slightly changed (Kingsley) Mureremba’s position so that he gives us the mobility that we needed when building up play. Transitioning from midfield into attack was a bit slower when Roddy was in there and Mureremba gave us exactly what we needed,” said Chitembwe.

Chikuhwa opened the scoring, tapping the ball home from close range after CAPS United defenders failed to clear a corner kick taken by Marvelous Chigumira in the 22nd minute.

When Makepekepe were still trying to reorganise themselves, Chikuhwa extended Bosso’s lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute after Hastings Chapusha had pulled him down inside the box following a suicidal error by usually dependable captain Godknows Murwira.

With the brace, Chikuhwa took his season’s tally to 10 goals, the same as leading scorers Khama Billiat and Manondo.

Manondo grabbed his 11th goal from the penalty spot just before half time to break away from the competition.

The Green Machine continued toiling without results for most of the second half but eventually got the equaliser in the 85th minute when Bunjira headed in a cross from Phineas Bamusi at the back post.

There was still more time for an exciting finish with Bosso missing at least two good scoring opportunities while Makepekepe also got close with Bamusi and Cameroonian Joseph Mbollo.

CAPS United eventually turned around the game when Bosso captain Peter Muduhwa made a mess of what was supposed to be a routine clearance inside the penalty box.

He failed to read a simple bounce and the ball landed invitingly on the feet of Chiwunga who rifled home a rising shot that beat goalkeeper Reward Muza.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu admitted that the loss was “painful” and his team’s own mistakes were responsible for the defeat after surrendering a 2-0 lead.

“We started well and managed to score two goals and I thought we were in the driving seat. But the game changed; we lost focus in the way that we defended.

“I think before the end of the first half when CAPS United were given that penalty we lost concentration because everybody thought that the ball had hit the player on the face. But football being what it is, we should be able to defend our lead and CAPS United came out stronger in the second half.

“The unfortunate part is that we could have defended all the three goals CAPS United scored but we made mistakes,” said Kaindu.