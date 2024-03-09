Caps united vs chicken Inn Line-ups Castle Lager Premier League
Online writer
AT Bata Stadium in Gweru
We have Caps United which is the home team playing Chicken Inn
Teams;
Caps United: A Rayners,G Murwira,I Zambezi,H Chapusha,E Manokore,D Chafa,R Kawondera,I Nyoni,W Makuva,W Manondo,R Chinyengetere.
Chicken Inn: D Bernard, L Mangaira, I Mabunu,T Joseph,G Mutungamiri,I Muchaneka,G Majika,X Ndlovu, A Chinda.
-
-
-
