  Today Sat, 09 Mar 2024

Caps united vs chicken Inn Line-ups Castle Lager Premier League Bata Stadium in Gweru

AT Bata Stadium in Gweru

We have Caps United which is the home team playing Chicken Inn

Teams;

Caps United: A Rayners,G Murwira,I Zambezi,H Chapusha,E Manokore,D Chafa,R Kawondera,I Nyoni,W Makuva,W Manondo,R Chinyengetere.

Chicken Inn: D Bernard, L Mangaira, I Mabunu,T Joseph,G Mutungamiri,I Muchaneka,G Majika,X Ndlovu, A Chinda.

 

