Car crash kills teacher

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

A Plumtree teacher died while 12 people were injured when a car they were travelling in overturned along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the 62 km peg near Marula in Matabeleland South province. It is suspected that the vehicle, a Toyota Granvia burst its rear tyre and the driver lost control of the car.

It then veered off the road and rolled, killing the victim instantly, before coming to a halt.

Matabeleland South Provincial Police Spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident yesterday.

“I can confirm that we attended an accident scene which occurred at the 62 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree road. A Toyota Granvia overturned after a suspected case of a burst tyre. The accident occurred at around 5pm on August 4,” said Chief Inspector Ndebele.

He said the deceased was identified as Judith Musonja, a 33-year-old teacher who was stationed at Gwambe primary school in Bulilima. She was from Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

The injured were rushed to Plumtree district hospital where 10 were admitted while two were referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals as they were seriously injured.

Chief Inspector Ndebele urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads. He said they must regularly check their tyres, especially when they embark on long journeys.

“We urge members of the public to use public service vehicles and avoid boarding private vehicles. Motorists must observe road rules and drivers of public service vehicles should desist from speeding at all costs and drive within the maximum limit of 80 kilometres per hour for public service vehicles,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

“The public is also advised to avoid overloading vehicles and this is not only inclusive of the number of people in a car but the weight of the luggage carried in the vehicle.

“People have a tendency of piling up a lot of luggage in the vehicle, exceeding the maximum weight allowed on a vehicle, when they do not have a trailer to use for luggage,” he said. — @andile_tshuma