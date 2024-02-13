Car dealer in court for defrauding customer

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A KWEKWE-BASED car dealer has been arraigned for swindling a client after collecting their money under the pretext of buying a car from Japan, before disappearing.

Tamuka Mapingire (42) of Fortrum Car Sales is said to have collected cash from his would-be customers in 2020 under the guise that he would purchase and facilitate the delivery of vehicles from Japan, which the customers would not receive.

He was charged with six counts of fraud when he appeared in a Kwekwe court.

Mapingire, who had been on the run, appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing fraud charges.

He was released on US$300 bail and is expected back in court on 16 February for further remand.

Prosecuting, Miss Nyasha Hhloka told the court that the complainant, Naboth Mupinga of Gokwe, approached Fortrum Car Sales for the purchase of his vehicle.

“On 12 September 2020, the complainant approached Fortrum Car Sales represented by the accused person to purchase a Nissan Caravan motor vehicle. The complainant paid US$7 500 and was given a receipt,” the court heard.

On 9 August 2022, the accused person was given another US$2600 for duty payments and assured the complainant that the motor vehicle would reach Zimbabwe and be delivered to him.

“The complainant made all efforts to locate the accused person to have his motor vehicle but the accused person was not accessible as he was being alleged to be in Tanzania,” the court heard.

Mapingire would use the same modus operandi to swindle other customers up until 2023.