Car Dealer Jailed for 60 Months

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A 29-year-old car dealer who sold two vehicles on behalf of his clients but failed to remit the proceeds has been sentenced to an effective five years imprisonment.

Patson Khumalo, who in one incident drove off at high speed with a client’s vehicle during a test drive, was initially handed a 97-month custodial sentence. However, the term was reduced on condition he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura delivered the ruling on Wednesday, after Khumalo, of Pumula South suburb, was convicted on two counts of theft of trust property.

Prosecutor Mr Samuel Mpofu outlined the offences, which took place in 2024.

The first incident occurred on 26 April 2024, when Khumalo was entrusted with a Ford Ranger by his client, Mr Alec Chayukebawa. He was asked to sell the car for US$5 400 which he did but he did not give Mr Chayukebawa the money.

The second offence involved a Toyota Allion, valued at US$6 400, which he received from Mr Thadeous Ndlovu under similar terms. Once again, he sold the vehicle but did not surrender the money to Mr Ndlovu.

Mrs Matura said Khumalo’s conduct was a serious breach of trust, which soiled the reputation of car dealers in Bulawayo.

She said there was a need to pass a sentence that served as a warning to those who did not

value integrity in business.

“Trust is the foundation of any transaction. When that trust is broken, the consequences can be severe,” said Mrs Matura.