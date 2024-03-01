Car dealer swindles clients of US$100K

Peter Matika, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a 43-year-old car dealer who is on the run after defrauding unsuspecting individuals of more than US$106 000 in botched car deals.

Itayi Chipfakanya who resides in Nkulumane suburb is a proprietor of Quality Motors

He is facing nine counts of fraud.

According to police Chipfakanya allegedly duped nine people of various amounts of money after promising to import the vehicles on their behalf.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Chipfakanya’s crime dates back to 2021.

“From September 2021 to September last year, the suspect, Itayi Chipfakanya collected money from the complaints promising to avail their motor vehicles within six weeks. After the lapse of the agreed time, he started becoming evasive and failed to deliver,” he said.

When the complainants tried to call Chipfakanya, his cell phones were no longer reachable prompting them to report to the police.

Insp Ncube said the first victim paid him US$35 000 to import a Toyota Fortuner.

“The second victim who wanted to buy Isuzu KB300 lost US$15 000 while the third victim who wanted to buy Honda CRV was prejudiced of US$18 000,” he said.

Insp Ncube said a fourth victim paid Chipfakanya US$13 500 for a Toyota Dyna, while another one who wanted a Nissan Note lost US$3 400.

“Another victim who wanted to buy a Toyota Wish lost US$2 600. The seventh victim who wanted Mazda CX5 lost US$8 000 with the eighth victim who wanted a Toyota Axio being prejudice of US$ 4700,” he said.

The ninth victim had paid Chipfakanya US$5 900 for a Nissan Juke.

Insp Ncube said anyone with information on Chipfakanya’s whereabouts should contact the Officer-in-charge of CID (Commercial Crimes Division) on (0292) 78446 or to report at any nearest police station.

@petematika