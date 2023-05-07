Car stolen outside flat

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

A Nissan car was stolen yesterday, 6 May 2023 while it was parked opposite Zuva garage filling station in Bulawayo.

Police confirmed the incident in a statement.

“This Nissan March Reg. No. ACW4839 was stolen on Saturday night parked at Zuva Filling station JMNkomo Street/ 3rd Avenue, Bulawayo. Anyone who sees it contact Lilian +263772633870 or 0775415577 or 0776059779 or 0777331382 or nearest police station.”

Speaking to Miss Lilian Sibanda the Nissan March owner, she said she had parked the car at her usual parking place outside a flat she lives in along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue.

She said when she woke up this morning, the car was gone and made a report to the police.