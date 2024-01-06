  • Today Sat, 06 Jan 2024

Car thief arrested while trying to evade police checkpoint

Car thief arrested while trying to evade police checkpoint car theft

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN attempt to avoid a roadblock gave away a car thief from Bulawayo who had been on the run for three years, after police caught up with him, only to discover he was on the wanted list.

In a statement, police said Prince Gwanhuwa (34)  was arrested on 2 January 2024 while driving a Honda Fit vehicle along 4th Avenue Extension.

Police escorted Gwanhuwa to Central police station after apprehending him, they discovered during investigations that he was wanted for a motor vehicle theft case he committed in April 2021.

“On 02/01/24, ZRP Bulawayo officers on a traffic blitz arrested Prince Gwanhuwa (34), who tried to evade a police checkpoint while driving a Honda Fit vehicle along 4th Avenue Extension. The officers escorted the suspect to Bulawayo Central Police, where it was discovered that the suspect was a wanted person for a motor vehicle theft case committed in April 2021” reads the statement.

 

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments