Car thief arrested while trying to evade police checkpoint

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN attempt to avoid a roadblock gave away a car thief from Bulawayo who had been on the run for three years, after police caught up with him, only to discover he was on the wanted list.

In a statement, police said Prince Gwanhuwa (34) was arrested on 2 January 2024 while driving a Honda Fit vehicle along 4th Avenue Extension.

Police escorted Gwanhuwa to Central police station after apprehending him, they discovered during investigations that he was wanted for a motor vehicle theft case he committed in April 2021.

“On 02/01/24, ZRP Bulawayo officers on a traffic blitz arrested Prince Gwanhuwa (34), who tried to evade a police checkpoint while driving a Honda Fit vehicle along 4th Avenue Extension. The officers escorted the suspect to Bulawayo Central Police, where it was discovered that the suspect was a wanted person for a motor vehicle theft case committed in April 2021” reads the statement.