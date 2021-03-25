Car thief arrested

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle reporter

A 31-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man was arrested for allegedly jumping into the driver’s seat of a car whose engine had been left running by its owner and sped off.

Lurrie Ndlovu (31) of New Magwegwe suburb allegedly stole the complainant’s car minutes after he had parked it along Siyephambili Drive before accompanying his friend to a nearby house.

The incident happened on Sunday.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday.

The complainant and his friend were coming from work in Kelvin North industrial area.

Insp Ncube said the complainant decided to pass through a house in Nkulumane where he intended to buy cough mixture.

“The complainant left the car unattended with keys in the ignition port and followed his friend. He (complainant) walked for a distance from his car and noticed someone jumping into his car before driving at high speed,” he said.

The complainant then boarded a kombi to follow the car but lost track before proceeding to Tshabalala Police Station where he reported the matter.

The following day, the vehicle was recovered dumped along Siyephambili Drive near Nkulumane.

“On the same day at around 11AM, we received information on the whereabouts of the suspect and a trap was set leading to the suspect’s arrest,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Ndlovu has since appeared in court facing car theft charges and he was remanded in custody to April 7 pending medical examination by two doctors to ascertain his mental health status.

Last month, thieves broke into Bulawayo Mayor councillor Solomon Mguni’s car and stole cash among other valuables at his home in Nkulumane suburb.

During the same month, four serial thieves were also nabbed in connection with different cases of theft from motor vehicles.

The quartet, which was captured on CCTV, was found with drugs after being arrested for stealing from vehicles in the Bulawayo city [email protected]