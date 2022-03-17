Car thieves strike as woman loses car in city centre

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman lost her vehicle after it was stolen in the city centre.

In their twitter page, police confirmed the incident which occurred on March 15 at around 1PM.

“Police are investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Bulawayo on 15 March at about 1PM. The complainant parked and locked the doors of her grey Toyota Wish vehicle (AEW 6351) along Jason Moyo, between 10th and 11th Avenue while proceeding to a bank. She came back after about an hour and discovered that the vehicle had been stolen,” said the police.

The police have appealed to members of the public with information that can lead to the arrest and identification of the suspects to contact the police.

