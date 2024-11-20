Car wash employees watch as thieves drive off in luxury car

Peter [email protected]

A BULAWAYO woman has been left anguished after her car was brazenly stolen right in front of the eyes of staff at a car wash located on the outskirts of the Central Business District on Monday.

Police in Bulawayo have since launched a search for the vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuner with South African registration plates, which they valued at US$22 000.

Bulawayo province, police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and appealed to members of the public for information that could lead to the recovery of the vehicle and arrest of the perpetrator(s).

“Police are appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of an unknown accused person who stole a white Toyota Fortuner with a GP number plate,” Ins Ncube said.

He said the vehicle was stolen on Monday evening after it had been left at the car wash for a cleanup service.

“On the 18th of November 2024 at around 1000 hours, the complainant, a female adult aged 40 years of Reigate suburb, asked her employee to take her vehicle for a carwash. He then took the vehicle, a South African-registered, white Toyota Fortuner, Registration Number JN10 YP GP to Tunnel Carwash located along R. Mugabe Way and left it with the carwash staff so that it could be washed and he returned to work,” said Insp Ncube.

He said at around 4 PM the complainant went to the car wash in the company of her driver intending to collect the vehicle.

“She was advised by the manager that the vehicle had been stolen as they saw the car being driven off along Matopos road due south and enquired from his subordinates if they had released the vehicle.”

“None of them confirmed having given the keys to anyone nor authorized the release of the vehicle,” said Insp Ncube.