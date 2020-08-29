Cardi B takes a dig at Melania Trump in response to tweet US needs ‘more women’ like her, ‘less like’ rapper

On Tuesday, first Lady Melania Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention as one of the evening’s headliners.

Melania, 50, receives praise from fans after her speech, including writer DeAnna Lorraine, who shared her support on Twitter.

“America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” wrote the author, whose comment didn’t go unnoticed by the 27-year-old rapper.

Cardi B, who recently spoke with Joe Biden for an exclusive interview right before the Democratic National Convention, responded to the tweet with a question: “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”

Her comment was in reference to her hit song Wap which has received criticism from listeners for its sexual explicitly.

About 30 minutes later, Cardi B responded again, this time, sharing a throwback semi-nude photo of Melania from her days as a former fashion model.